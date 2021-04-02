The Wharton Track team has Tigers and Lady Tigers advancing to the area round after placing in 11 different events at the district meet in Sealy this week.
Wharton had three first-place finishes. Lady Tigers Kaylie Goad came in first place in the 400-meter dash. Tigers Kameron Mitchell also came in first in the 400-meter dash and the Tiger 4x400-meter relay had a gold medal finish in the district final Wednesday night.
The Tigers came in fourth place out of six schools with 64 points. The Lady Tigers had 68 points and came in fourth, coming within 19 points of third place Bellville.
“We were very pleased with the results. We thought the girls competed very well,” Lady Tiger coach Erica Garza said. “We are excited and are looking forward to the next two weeks to work and (seeing how we) perform at the area meet.”
“The boys came out and ran really well, the 4x4 ran a great race, I am excited to see them compete at the area meet,” Tigers coach Leeshad O’Neal said. “I also had a freshman run the finals in the 100-meter dash, I am really proud of how he competed in the meet.”
All three of the Lady Tigers relay teams are advancing with the 4x100, 4x200 and the 4x400 finishing fourth. Courtney Coleman came in fourth in the long jump, edging out the fifth-place finisher by just over four inches. Goad was the 400-meter district champion, beating second place by a half-second.
“Kaylie’s performance was remarkable. We are so proud of how she has excelled in her 400-meter dash,” Garza said. “The three relays also competed very strong and we are looking forward to working hard to improve our times. Courtney Coleman went into the finals in seventh place and was determined to advance. In the finals, her jump of 16’4’ was enough to push her into the next level.”
DaTreon Norman is the Tigers’ lone advancer in the shot put with a bronze medal finish. The 4x200-meter relay team advanced coming in third place. Mitchell in the 400-meter run was the district champion by nearly a full second. Mitchell grabbed a silver medal in the 800-meter run and he was a leg of the district champion 4x400-meter relay.
“Kameron Mitchell performs well every week, he brings the energy to our track team and I am excited to see him compete at the area meet,” O’Neal said.
The area track meet will take place in Sealy on April 15. The top four in each event will qualify for regionals.
