The East Bernard Brahmarettes (42-1, 14-0) took care of the Onalaska Lady Cats in three sets Monday night in Navasota advancing them to the area round.
Not much slowed down the Brahmarettes allowing 10 points just once in the sweep picking up wins 25-11, 25-8, 25-4.
The Lady Cats hung with the Brahmarettes early in the first set, trailing only one point 7-6.
East Bernard, behind a flurry of junior outside hitter Kellen Dorotik, quickly took control of the game posting a 9-0 run. Dorotik had three aces and a kill. Junior middle blocker Bailey Leopold added in a kill and a block during the barrage of points.
The Brahmarettes controlled the final two sets easily jumping out to big leads that Onalaska wasn’t able to answer.
“It was a nice first round win. We got our jitters out for sure,” Brahmarettes coach Breanna Lolley said. “Hopefully, we can continue to build upon this win and play confidently throughout our playoff run.”
East Bernard will play the winner of Corrigan-Camden and Warren later this week.
East Bernard last season played Corrigan-Camden in the area round.
The Brahmarettes came into the playoffs beating the state-ranked 4A Needville Lady Jays last Friday night in three sets. Needville was ranked 10th in 4A.
