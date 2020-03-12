WHARTON TIGERS
The following are scores that were reported by the Wharton Tigers baseball coaching staff dating back to scrimmages last month:
Feb. 10 Wharton beats Van Vleck, 3-2
Feb. 14 Wharton beats Danbury, 11-9
AFeb. 17 Boling beats Wharton, 7-2
Feb. 20 Wharton beats Palacios, 12-4
Feb. 25 Wharton beats East Bernard, 14-3
Feb. 27 Danbury beats Wharton, 5-1
Feb. 28 Wharton beats Beaumont United, 14-4
Feb. 29 Wharton beats Fort Bend Hightower, 13-1
Feb. 29 Wharton beats Hitchcock, 13-0
March 3 Wharton beats fort Bend Marshall, 19-2
March 5 Shiner beats Wharton, 4-3
March 5 Wharton beats Louise 20-0,
March 7 Rice Consolidated beats Wharton,9-6
BOLING BULLDOGS
The following are scores that were reported by the Boling Bulldogs baseball coaching staff dating back to scrimmages last month:
Feb. 14 Boling beats Flatonia, 9-0
Feb. 18 Boling beats Wharton, 6-2
Feb. 21 Bay City beats Boling, 6-4
Feb. 25 Boling beats Edna, 5-0
Feb. 27 Boling vs Ganado, 4-4 tie
Feb. 27 Boling beats Tidehaven, 9-8
Feb. 28 Boling beats Tidehaven, 6-3
Feb. 28 Boling beats Brazos, 8-3
Feb. 29 Boling beats Ganado, 13-7
March 5 Boling beats Brazos, 12-2
March 5 Boling beats Needville, 16-2
March 7 Boling beats George Ranch, 12-2
EAST BERNARD BRAHMAS
The following are scores that were reported by the East Bernard Brahmas baseball coaching staff dating back to scrimmages last month:
Feb. 24 East Bernard lost to Wharton, 14-3
Feb. 28 East Bernard beat Schulenberg, 17-0
March 3 East Bernard beat Ganado, 4-1
March 5 East Bernard beat Louise, 13-1
March 5 Shiner beat East Bernard, 10-0
March 7 East Bernard beat Tifdehaven, 14-5
