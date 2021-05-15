The Wharton Tigers today will be competing in the Roughnecks seven-on-seven state qualifying tournament (SQT) in West Columbia.
Seven-on-seven was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
As of now, this is the Tigers' only SQT on the books, if they are going to make state, this could be their only chance. Wharton coaches today will also get a good look at players who might be able to help them in the upcoming season.
The Tigers lost numerous skill players, the starting quarterback, five wide receivers and their lead running back through graduation. More than 2,000 yards of offense will need to be replaced and the Tigers today could play a big part in that for next season.
Football coaches are still not allowed to coach, but they will be able to see their athletes compete.
"The group we have now has never played in an (SQT) so they are excited," Tigers head coach Chad Butler said. "I'm excited because they like to compete and have been working on their own after school. It's going to be a great experience for them."
The Tigers today in pool A will face West Columbia, Alice and La Grange, the winner earning a state qualifying bid.
Unlike football with no one rushing, the quarterback will have four seconds to get a pass off or it will be a loss of downs. To get first downs, the team will need to gain 15 yards, not the normal 10 like on Friday nights. The length of seven-on-seven games is two 15-minute halves.
Wharton last made the state tournament in 2018 and beat La Vernia in the opening round of the consolation bracket. They lost to Palestine in the second round.
While this could be the only SQT for Wharton, they are looking into putting together a small league and playing seven-on-seven during the summer.
Seven-on-seven might not offer the same competition as actual football, but having it back is another tool for Wharton coaches that they didn't have last season.
"Not having seven-on-seven last year was a big deal," Butler said. "Granted, it's not real football, but it is great workout for our kids if done the right way."
The East Bernard Brahmas will also be competing in an SQT at Rice Consolidated today. The Brahmas are in pool B and will play Schulenburg, Tidehaven and Ganado.
