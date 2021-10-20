After back-to-back games against two of the tougher teams in the state, the Boling Bulldogs will get a little bit of a respite this Friday night at home. Boling, still seeking its first district win, will play the Hitchcock Bulldogs at Bulldog Stadium.
Boling (3-4, 0-2) started district with Yoakum and Halletsville, both state-ranked. The good news for Boling is Hitchcock (4-3, 1-1) is not a state-ranked team.
Hitchcock has been throwing the ball a lot, with senior Christian Dorsey and freshman Lloyd Jones III combining for more than 700 yards passing each.
Dorsey is doing a little bit of everything for Hitchcock as he is also their lead running back and pass catcher. Dorsey had 471 yards receiving and running.
Keeping an eye on Dorsey will be something Boling will have to keep track of as he has seven non-throwing touchdowns this season.
The Hitchcock offense is averaging 29.14 points a game.
This will be a big game for Boling, this could finally decide the final playoff spot in District 12-3A. Last season, Boling beat Hitchcock on the road, and it was the decider for the final playoff spot.
Boling’s defense has faced tough teams and is allowing 33.28 points per game. Bulldog junior quarterback and defensive back Jaxson Urbanek leads the team with two interceptions.
Coming into district the offense was on a roll. However, the defenses of Yoakum and Halletsville have caused them to cool off. After scoring 34 points per game in non-district, they have 19 points total in their last two games.
The green and white Bulldogs had nearly eclipsed 2,000 yards on the ground, through six games. The running game has pounded a lot of teams.
Hitchcock’s defense has allowed rushing yards this season and it could help Boling’s offense get back on the right track with only two games left in the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.