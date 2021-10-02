The Boling High School cross country teams, coached by Jonathan Gibson, earned second place finishes in the varsity boys and girls competitions during the Giddings Meet, Sept. 24.
There were 70 runners in the boys’ meet, and 82 runners in the girls’ meet.
BHS runners and their respective places were: Ross Hough 6th place, Jordan Todd 7th place, Kaden Hanson 9th place, Emanuel Cavarrubias 10th place, Garrett Gavranovic 24th place, Abraham Garcia 27th place, and Cameron Spears 49th place.
BHS girl runners and their placements were: Kenna Gibson 4th place, Ana Gonzalez 14th place, Alana Rodriguez 22nd place, Natalie Rodriquez 25th place, Bianca Sanchez 27th place, Heaven Clapp 40th place, and Ashlyn Rodriquez 52nd place.
On Sept. 16, the Boling boys won the meet title in Navasota. Ross Hough was the top finisher for the team in fifth place with a time of 18:09. The girls finished seventh, respectively. Ana Gonzales finished with the best time in 30th place with a time of 15:24.
