The Boling Bulldogs ran out of magic in the Class 3A area round losing their last two games to the Buna Cougars ending their season Saturday at C.E. King High School.
The Bulldogs (24-9) won the first meeting between the two schools Friday. However, the following day was unkind to Boling as hard hits found Cougars’ gloves, scratching out only two runs in the final two games.
“We hit the ball, we just hit the ball right at them,” Boling coach Brent Tritschler said. “We didn’t strike out very many times at all and put the ball in play, I was hoping they’d start falling and we’d get more base runners and whatever happens, happens. They battled at the plate.”
One of heroes in Game 3 against Hardin in bi-district, senior Jacob Kalina, also came up big again Saturday. Kalina in seven innings allowed one earned run, a solo home run and five hits overall.
All of Buna’s offense came in the top of the fourth. Buna led off the inning with a solo home run. Boling quickly picked up two outs, but Buna loaded the bases with two singles and an error. A hit by pitch brought in the final score.
Kalina got back one of those runs in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and runners on second and third, Kalina hit a hard grounder to third base, but the throw to first base was mishandled allowing one run to score. Boling followed with another grounder to third, but this time it was caught cleanly to end the inning.
Boling’s senior pitcher allowed one batter in his final three innings of work to give the Bulldogs a chance in their final at-bat.
Boling junior Brayden Bialas added some pressure with a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh. After a pop-up, senior Sammy Rodriguez followed with a single, one of his three hits in the game (two singles and a double) to put runners on the corners. With the game-tying run, 90 feet away, Boling grounded out to second to end the game.
Buna’s head coach Kevin Terrier after the game talked to the Boling players and told them how good of a team they were. The Bulldogs this season finished first in district and were state-ranked heading into the playoffs.
“Last weekend and this weekend it’s just been battles and I’m proud of each and every one of them for battling,” Tritschler said. “I just did not want it to end this way, but it was, it is, and that’s the game of baseball.”
Boling this year had five seniors: Kalina, Rodriguez, Brandon Zapalac, Andrew Gonzales, and Colby Chilek.
“They have gone above and beyond what I’ve asked from them,” Tritschler said. “I was the new guy coming in last year and they didn’t really know what to expect, they’ve been through some tough times. All five were great leaders and they will be very missed next year.”
