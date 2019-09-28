The East Bernard Brahmas scored 21 points in the second and third quarters and were never threatened by the Van Vleck Leopards on the road during a 56-0 non-district victory, Friday, Sept. 27.
The win improved EBHS’s record to 5-0. Van Vleck fell to 2-2.
The Brahmas gained 401 yards of total offense and only allowed Van Vleck to earn four first downs and 57 yards offensively.
Among the offensive players to score were Kobe Brown, who gave his team its first two TDs of the game on 14- and 38-yard totes.
Devin Chapman scored the next three touchdowns in the second and third quarters, all on the ground from 1, 1 and 10 yards.
Shane Hlavinka recovered a fumble on a kick to set up an EBHS offensive drive and Chapman’s last score.
Tanner Baggett (27 yards), Niklas Schatz (1 yard) and Kaleb Marek (17 yards) closed out the scoring for EBHS courtesy of the run.
Quarterback Dallas Novicke threw for 23 yards on 2-of-3 pass completions.
Brown led all rushers in yardage with 101 yards on 10 carries, followed by Baggett’s 91 yards on 11 carries.
Chapman led all rushers in carries with 12. Kicker Ryan Morse connected on all kicks following the TDs.
EBHS only committed three penalties.
