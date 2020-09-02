The Wharton Tigers had a better second half than they did in the first two quarters against the Navasota Rattlers, and it was just enough to prevent them from getting an opening season victory in a non-district game, Friday, Aug. 28.
The away contest was halted by severe weather and began at 9 p.m.
Navasota had a 21-0 lead at the half, and first downs were coming at a premium for Wharton as it had fits with the Rattlers’ defense.
Nevertheless, WHS produced more than 200 yards offensively. Quarterback Sterling Harris was 11-of-27 on pass completions and no interceptions. He ran the ball a team-high 15 times, but only mustered 6 yards. Keijon Wadell led WHS in rushing - 40 yards on 12 carries.
Eric Johnson (3 catches -57 yards) and James Jones (4 catches -59 yards) led their team in receiving.
Navasota had a 35-0 lead in the third when Wharton scored its first TD. It came on a Waddell 4-yard run with 1:07 left in the quarter. Johnson caught a pass from Harris for 41 yards.
EBHS wins
The East Bernard Brahmas earned an impressive 49-20 non-district win in their season opener against the Edna Cowboys at Memorial Stadium.
Seven different players scored for EBHS in the lopsided win.
On the ground, it was Devin Chapman (2 touchdowns), Kaleb Marek, Andrew Dirba, and Niklas Schatz scoring.
Chapman led all rushers with 141 yards on 15 carries.
Quarterback Dallas Novicke threw his only TD in the opening quarter to receiver Andrew Schmidt. His came on a 46-yarder.
The Brahmas’ defense, which forced four interceptions and one fumble, saw Blake Walters’ 57-yard interception return in the third quarter. EBHS went up, 49-20 at that point.
Kicker Grant Prazak had a busy night, connecting on three of his five point after attempts.
EBHS had a 27-20 halftime score, with its defense taking over in the second half.
