The Wharton Tigers and Lady Tigers track teams will have representation at the Region III meet this Friday at Challenger Stadium in League City.
With gray skies and rain falling on the track during some of the running events, Wharton’s track teams advanced in seven different events at the District 23/24 Area Meet in Sealy recently, including a gold medal run by Lady Tigers junior Kaylie Goad.
The Lady Tigers went five for five in their events, with Goad earning Wharton’s lone area championship. Goad in the 400-meter dash finished first, beating her time at district by nearly one and half seconds.
Two of the Lady Tigers relay teams are moving on to regionals with the 4x400-meter relay coming in fourth and the 4x100-meter relay earning a bronze medal. Individually Courtney Coleman advanced in the long jump coming in third place.
The Tigers competed in five events and will move on to regionals in three. The 4x200-meter relay team missed out on being Wharton’s eighth event to advance coming in fifth by three-tenths of a second. The Wharton boys’ highest finish was from Kameron Mitchell who will compete individually in two events. He grabbed a bronze medal finish in the 400-meter dash. Mitchell also came in fourth in the 800-meter run.
The top two finishers in each event at the regional meet will advance to state which will take place in May. Wharton will face top schools like Carthage, Silsbee, Hardin-Jefferson and Waco La Vega, the boys 2019 state champions.
GIRLS RESULTS
4x100-meter relay
1) Brookshire Royal 50.66
3) Wharton 52.23
7) El Campo 57.43
4x200-meter relay
1) El Campo 1:45.42
4) Wharton 1:50.42
400-meter dash
1) Wharton Kaylie Goad 1:01.06
4x400-meter relay
1) Sealy 4:23.17
4) Wharton 4:50.53
Long jump
1) El Campo Jackie Nichols 18’0.5”
3) Wharton Courtney Coleman 16’5.5”
BOYS RESULTS
400-meter dash
1) Houston Mickey Leland 51.11
3) Wharton Kameron Mitchell 52.29
6) El Campo Reed Jung 53.64
800-meter run
1) Sealy 2:00.68
4) Wharton Kameron Mitchell 2:04.15
6) El Campo Andres Torres 2:14.64
4x200-meter relay
1) El Campo 1:29.89
5) Wharton 1:33.16
Shot put
1) El Campo Kerry North 49’
6) Wharton DaTreon Norman 39’9.50”
