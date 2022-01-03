The best of Wharton County sports in 2021

Wharton, East Bernard and Boling had a lot of memorable moments this past year from a seven-on-seven state championship to a softball team winning their first playoff game in over a decade. History was made in 2021 and below are some of the best stories in sports from this past season.
Seven-on-seven championship
East Bernard made it to the state championship and tore through the competition en route to winning their first seven-on-seven title in school history. The defense picked off passes and senior quarterback Dallas Novicke and senior wide receiver Caleb Magness connected for several touchdowns during their run to help them win.
Lots of athletes heading to college
Eight athletes, three from Boling, three from East Bernard and two from Wharton agreed to continue playing sports on the next level.
Wharton’s James Jones was the only football player who is continuing his athletic career in college, signing with Northwest Missouri State last December. Two baseball players, both catchers from Boling, will be playing in college. Drew Gonzales signed to play for Arlington Baptist University, Colby Chilek signed to play for Wiley College, both signing in May. Two softball players, one from East Bernard and one from Boling will play in college. East Bernard catcher Rylan Warncke signed to play for Schreiner University last May. Wharton’s shortstop Asijah Hammons signed to play for Galveston College last March. Boling senior pitcher Allie Floyd signed to play Louisiana Tech, following her final season with the Lady Bulldogs. Joey Briones, an e-sports player from East Bernard signed to play for Costal College, last May. East Bernard’s first and only swimmer Valerie Grigar signed with Henderson State University, last May.
East Bernard volleyball
The East Bernard Brahmarettes didn’t win the state championship, falling in the Region III final to Lorena, but they did beat 40 plus teams this season. The Brahmarettes spent a brief time as the number one ranked team in the state, racking up 45 wins. Their only losses were to 5A Friendswood and to Lorena.
Wharton softball makes history
With the power from Hammons and an overall potent lineup, the Wharton Lady Tigers finished second in district with a 7-3 record, to earn a trip to the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Wharton beat Scarborough in the first round before losing to Liberty the eventual state champions and round two.
Boling baseball district champions
Behind good pitching and timely hits, the Boling Bulldogs won their first district championship since 2012. The Bulldogs in district went 11-1, with their only loss to Danbury in a tight one-run game to open district. Boling went two rounds deep, losing to Buna 3-2 in the final of a three game series.
East Bernard softball stone’s throw from state
The East Bernard Brahmarettes got a stellar year in the circle from, now senior, Lexie Warncke to help them make it one game away from the state tournament. The Brahmarettes lost a 2-1 game to Diboll who made it to the state championship. Warncke finished with the fifth-most strikeouts in the country, according to Maxpreps.com.
Wharton basketball runs to round three
The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers with nine seniors and a talented freshman finished first in district with a 7-3 record. Wharton senior guard Fred Jones led the Runnin’ Tigers as the district MVP. Wharton beat Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men and Bridge City, they played Silsbee tight but fell in round three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.