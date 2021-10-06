The Wharton Lady Tigers played the El Campo Ladybirds tight, but they weren’t able to get a set falling in three, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14, at Ricebird Gym last Friday night.
El Campo through the first two sets had to outlast the Wharton defense which kept kills in play. The Ladybirds eventually landed kills on the Lady Tigers, but they had to work to find holes in their defense.
Wharton’s defense was quick and flew around the court to make plays.
“They really, really did an outstanding job,” Wharton coach Erica Garza said. “That’s probably the best that we’ve played this season.”
Ladybird junior outside hitter Kate Bodungen had a big night with her swings beating blocks and scoring multiple kills.
“I feel like we have really strong hitters,” Bodungen said. “Even if it’s a really off set, we can play the ball and get a kill off it. Because we’re just really good (mentally) and know where to place it. We have really smart hitters.”
Lady Tiger points came from senior setter Angelie Rauda with tips and pushes, catching the Ladybirds’ defense off guard. Kills were few and far between for the Tigers with swings a little too far and falling out of bounds or short and hitting the net.
“Because of our size we’re going to have to depend on our defense to pull us through and then whatever offense we can get at the time,” Garza said.
The Lady Tigers this season are 0-4 in district play.
Wharton this Friday night will have a bye. They will be back in action against Bellville at home next Friday.
