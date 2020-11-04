In any other year, the Wharton Tigers boys’ cross country team would have advanced to regionals with a third-place finish.
But in the 2020 year, particularly on Thursday, Nov. 5, is was not to be at Brookshire Royal High School following the District 24 Meet.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the number of teams advancing past district dropped from three teams to two.
The Tigers had 79 points taking third place on the strength of three runners finishing in the top 15.
Jerrell Barron came in 11th place, missing out on advancing as an individual by one spot, finishing with a time of 18:27.8. Kameron Mitchell came in 13th with a time of 19:30.7. Kirvyn Cano was 15th with a time of 19:55.8.
Jazir Guajardo finished in 19th with a time of 21:26.5. Alfred Herrera gave the Tigers their final score coming in 21st with a time of 21:37.6.
Angel Gonzalez came in 22nd but his time did not count towards Wharton’s score.
The Lady Tigers’ cross country team finished in fifth place with 128 points.
Kaylie Goad had Wharton’s only top-20 finish with a time of 14:34.6 good enough for 18th place.
Aaliyah Rodriguez was 26th with a time of 15:44.7. Ashley Guajardo had a time of 15:46.2 and finished 27th. Emily Simper came in 28th with a time of 15:46.7. Catherine Gomez was 29th with a time of 16:22.0.
Grace Simper came in 30th but her time did not count towards their Lady Tigers score.
