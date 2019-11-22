At press time, the East Bernard Brahmas had a Friday night date with Natalia at Converse ISD’s D.W. Rutledge Stadium.
East Bernard is playing so it could move on past the area round of the Region 4 Class 3A Division II playoffs.
The Brahmas’ second round game against the Natalia Mustangs came as a result of beating the Sonora Broncos.
EBHS looks to buck their second playoff foe.
On the season, the East Bernard rushing attack has come through as they’ve run the ball for 2,847 yards. No runner has over 1,000 yards, but Brahmas do have is a lot of people who can carry the ball, seven picked up rushing yards against Sonora.
The Mustangs this season have put up some big offensive numbers, scoring more than 45 points four times. Overall, they’ve averaged 35.5 points a game.
