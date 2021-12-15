Boling basketball on winning streak

Boling Bulldogs basketball is on a winning streak.
Boling beat the Louise Hornets 50-35 Tuesday night in the Bulldogs gym, winning their third straight game.
The Bulldogs defense deflected passes, finished fast-break layups and hit five three-pointers, two coming from senior forward Gabriel Lopez.
“This season we (are perching) a good mentally on defense and have a good press and we want to communicate (with) each other and play as a team,” Lopez said. “We don’t want to play selfish ball. We’re trying to get backside steals and be a good effort team and just a be a high effort team all-around and play for each other.”
Boling (3-2) on the season, during their win streak, has been playing good defense. They held Louise, Round-Top and Weimar to fewer than 40 points.
In the Bulldogs’ five games, (4A) Brookshire Royal, who went two rounds in the playoffs last season, is the only game that has gotten away from Boling.
“We started (the season) a little slow. But we’ve picked up our defense and effort (and) I’ve been proud of them,” Boling coach Caleb Berry said. “I’ve been telling them that’s where we’re going to make our money is defensively and out efforting people and so far, they’re living up to those expectations.”
Defensively Boling is allowing 31.75 points on average in their last four games.
Boling lost three seniors to graduation last year. Four players returned this season, including starters in Lopez and junior guard Jaxson Urbanek. The Bulldogs are also counting on three freshmen this season.
Despite being five games into the season, Boling is three wins away from eclipsing their most wins since the 2015-2016 season.
“The younger guys that were with us during that stretch, they’re starting to come into their leadership roles a little bit and (it’s) rubbing off on our younger guys,” Berry said. “They’ve come together and gelled together as a team pretty quickly and I’m going to contribute that to some of our success as well.”
Boling has gotten contributions across the team, with four different players scoring at least 10 points once this season.
“They’re spreading the wealth. They’re congratulating each other and all that other stuff you need for team bonding,” Berry said.
