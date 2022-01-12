The Wharton Tigers soccer team had a good run at the Rice Consolidated tournament this past weekend finishing in third place overall.
In the finale, Wharton lost 2-1 to the El Campo Ricebirds Saturday.
Trailing 2-0, late in the second half, Wharton made a furious comeback, picking a score with a little over two minutes left in the game.
The Tigers with no time remaining on the clock, were granted a free-kick from just inside the goal area, on the far side of the field, but the kick was wide, ending the game.
The tournament was played with two 20-minute halves and a five-minute halftime. Rather than the regulation 40-minute halves and 10-minute halftime.
The Tigers in the tournament went 3-1-1 and are 4-2-1 on the season.
Against Palacios and Smithville in the first two games, the Tigers outscored teams 4-1, with sophomore Christopher Enriquez scoring all four goals.
Below is a Q&A with Wharton’s boys’ soccer coach Julio Delgado on the upcoming season. The Tigers missed the playoffs last year going 4-7-3 in district play.
Journal-Spectator: Soccer just started back last week, but in total from the beginning of practices back in late November, what have you seen from your team?
Delgado: I see that compared to last year the team is more engaged and experienced, last year was a transitional year for us, and with the majority of the team returning, the team looks very solid.
Journal-Spectator: What do you like about your team this season?
Delgado: What I like more about my squad is that they seem more determined to win and do whatever it takes to win.
Journal-Spectator: How many returners from last year’s team are starting for the Tigers this season?
Delgado: Nine players come back from last year and are starting for us this year.
Journal-Spectator: While you still have a month before district, how do you want to see your team grow with the remaining games and practices?
Delgado: Our mission for this year is to go to the playoffs, contend for the district title, and make a deep run in the playoffs.
