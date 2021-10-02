At the bye, the Boling Bulldogs sit with a 3-2 football record.
It has been a little up and down throughout their first five games.
They were blown out in two losses to East Bernard and Fort Bend Christian. The Bulldogs also blew out two teams Van Vleck and Danbury. In their non-district finale, they played a better Brookshire Royal to a tight 30-27 win.
“I thought we had a good non-district schedule,” Boling head coach Kevin Urbanek said. “Of course, you would like to be (undefeated) but I think (they) prepared us for our district opponents.”
Boling’s offense has taken a big leap forward averaging 29 points per game. The Bulldogs are running the ball successfully, with three backs.
“Our running game has been successful but that doesn’t just happen because of the running backs,” Urbanek said. “Most of the credit should go to our offensive line.
The Bulldogs’ defense is allowing 30.4 points per game compared to 27.7 last year.
“I think the defense has really progressed. Throughout the past five games we have had different kids in different positions, just trying to figure out who is best at each position,” Urbanek said.
East Bernard
The East Bernard Brahmas (4-1) have come a long way from their loss to Edna.
“We have made progress each week since the first ball game,” East Bernard head coach Wade Bosse said. “The Edna game was a very good lesson to all of us on how hard you have to practice and the need for solid preparation to have a chance to be successful on Friday nights.”
The Brahmas started the season state-ranked, but dropped out after the loss. According to Dave Campbell’s computer rankings, the Brahmas are 13th in Class 3A Division II.
East Bernard, which employs the Wing-T offense, is using it to pass the ball more than normal.
East Bernard's offense through non-district is scoring 32.2 points per game. Teams, however, have run the ball on the Brahmas. They’ve allowed more than 1,000 yards on the ground.
Only one team in the county was in action Friday, with Louise playing Agua Dulce at Ricebird Stadium.
