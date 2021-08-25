The Boling Bulldogs open the season against the Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles this Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
After an offseason full of workouts and football skill instruction, practices and two scrimmages, the Bulldogs will play in a game that counts on their record.
Boling was supposed to play Fort Bend Christian Academy last season, but TAPPS moved its schedule back one month due to COVID-19 concerns, canceling the game. The Bulldogs did not find a replacement and had to wait until the second week to play their first game.
Fort Bend Christian should offer the Bulldogs a tougher test over Westbury Christian, which Boling has played in the past. Fort Bend Christian Academy last season went two rounds deep in the TAPPS playoffs.
“Offensively they are a spread (team) and they spread it out to throw the ball. They will throw it (a lot) of the time. That is the strong point of their offense, they have a (quarterback) that can distribute the ball and they throw and catch very well,” Boling coach Kevin Urbanek said. “Defensively they base out of a (three-three) stack and bring pressure and stunts on just about every play.”
The Eagles offense last season averaged 36 points per game while their defense allowed 22 points per game.
Boling’s offense, after two scrimmages, tested itself against Tidehaven in the finale.
“I feel offensively we are where we need to be,” Urbanek said. “The players understand the concepts we are trying to accomplish and we will just continue to get better as the season goes on.”
The Bulldogs averaged 24.8 points per game last year.
With Fort Bend Christian Academy set to pass a lot, Boling’s defense will need to do everything it can to get the quarterback and wide receivers out of sync.
“Defensively our secondary will have to cover their receivers and force their (quarterback) to make difficult throws,” Urbanek said. “The (defensive line) will have to win the battle in the trenches and put pressure on the (quarterback).”
