The young Wharton Tigers (0-2) enter the third week of the season this Friday looking for their first win against the Bay City Blackcats (1-1).
Both teams are coming off a loss last Friday night. The Blackcats fell to Edna, 31-13, while Wharton fell to West Columbia, 56-6.
Wharton saw progress picking up their first score of the season when junior running back Raymond Hudson ran back a kick-off for 90-plus yards.
The offense hasn’t scored yet, but Hudson did find more running room, doubling his production from week one. Hudson accounted for 252 all-purpose yards, including kick returns. Junior Da’Treon Norman caught three passes for 23 yards from sophomore quarterback Angell Gaona.
Bay City last season went 5-5 and allowed 33.3 points per game, and this season it is giving up 20 points per game.
One of Wharton’s closest games last season was against Bay City, losing by nine points.
While Wharton’s defense won’t have to worry about West Columbia’s wing-T, Bay City will present problems.
The team uses two quarterbacks and has a freshman running back who has accounted for more than 100 yards a game this season. Blackcats freshman Jada Andrews is averaging 7.8 yards a carry this season.
The Blackcats are averaging 16 points through two games, and last season they averaged 30.2 points a game.
