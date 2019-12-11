The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers go into the familiar Devine Tournament having played just three games.
The outcome of the Schulenberg game on Tuesday, Dec. 10 was not available by press time.
WHS coach Calvin King said he is looking at the extended time away from home as an opportunity to learn.
“We could potentially play two teams we could see in the early round of playoffs so it's a good test for our team at this point; we also use this as a type of readiness for a deep playoff run,” King said. “Staying overnight, playing multiple games is very similar to what you would have to deal with if we were to advance to the regional or state tournament. I believe this helps us to prepare us for future scenarios. We will learn a lot about ourselves in the next week with five games in five days.”
In Devine, WHS will be in pool play against Hondo (7-1 record) at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12. They are a team WHS could see in the second round of the playoffs. On Friday, WHS plays Jourdanton at 10:30 a.m. and Pearsall at 4:30 p.m.
“Depending on how we do in those games will determine who we play Saturday,” King said.
