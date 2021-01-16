Boling High School powerlifting teams competed in Bay City on Saturday, Jan. 9.
Each of the boys’ and girls’ teams came away with third place finishes.
Peyton Wostarek won her weight class.
Natalie Gonzales (second place), Hailei Rodriguez (second), Brianna Zapalac (second), Bianca Sanchez (third), and Adriana Penaloza (fourth) all finished in their weight classes.
In boys’ competition, James Arrington and Jastin Arbing won their weight classes.
Jesse Arrington (second), Kyler Sweat (third), and Derrick Hippler (third) all placed in their weight classes.
The next meet Boling will compete in is at Rice Consolidated on Thursday, Jan. 28. BHS is then scheduled to participate in the Brazos Meet at Wallis High School on Feb. 3.
The teams are headed by coach Robby Beisel and assistant coaches Brian Vega and Will Dowell.
