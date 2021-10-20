Now that the Wharton Tigers defeated Huffman Hargrave and earned an area title last week, they are now regional quarterfinal champs after they defeated Livingston Tuesday by 15-3 team tennis scores.
Wharton coach Roben Eller said it was pivotal for Wharton to get victories Tuesday so they could move on to compete on Thursday.
The regional playoff match was played at Navasota High School.
“In the area round we played Huffman Hargrave; we got off to a good lead after doubles and I think we relaxed,” coach Eller said. “We lost four super tiebreakers, and things got closer in singles. Most of our kids have not played a really close match all year long, so this was good that we were still able to win as a team. Now, we just try to play our best tennis each round and see where it takes us. "
The Tigers are under Eller, who was inducted into the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame in December 2018. She retired after the 2018-19 school year, but returned this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.