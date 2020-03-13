The East Bernard Brahmarettes’ offense made quick work of the Boling Lady Bulldogs in the District 24-3A opener on Tuesday, March 10.
The Brahmarettes run-ruled the Lady Bulldogs, 15-0, at home, ending the game in the bottom of the fourth.
"I told the girls before we started the game, let's send a message," East Bernard Coach Christine Sheets said. "I think after today's game we were successful in sending that message."
East Bernard picked up hits in bunches, 12 in total and it took advantage of Boling mistakes late. Freshman pitcher Lexi Warncke held the Lady Bulldogs to one hit while striking out nine.
"It's very important to start off district this way," senior second baseman Paige Nixon said. "Just because (we) got a good mindset starting off and we'll need that the whole way through district."
The Brahmarettes grabbed their lead in the bottom of the first. With one out and the bases loaded, Taylor Bottoms lifted a fly ball into the outfield to drive in the first of their 15 runs. Boling escaped further damage getting a pop to shortstop ending the inning.
Warncke, after sitting down the first six Lady Bulldogs, helped her cause with her bat. With two outs and the bases loaded again in the bottom of the second hit a double to left field driving in all three runners to put East Bernard up 4-0. A double and an error scored another two runs in the following inning.
Boling's only hit came in the top of the fourth when Porsha Bentancur led off with a single. However, Boling's offense was short-lived and she was erased on the next play after a line drive and quick thinking by shortstop Bailey Leopold doubled her off.
The offense in the bottom of the fourth came in waves as they batted twice. Nixon went two-for-two in the inning with two singles. Nixon's second single scored East Bernard's 13th run. Dakota Domel followed with a double to drive in another run and Warncke ended the game with a final double.
"When you're just hitting and hitting, you're pumped," Nixon said. "(The energy) didn't go down because we were hitting all game."
Three Brahmarettes had multiple hits. Nixon and Warncke had three hits each and Jolie Peloquin had two.
East Bernard's offense has been on full display of late, scoring 30 runs in its last two games. The Brahmarettes came into district play fully prepared to play after playing a tough non-district schedule that included a 6A school and tough 4A teams.
"That is exactly why we do that," Sheets said. "We have a tough district. Boling has tough pitching, Danbury's tough. So it's very important for us to see that tough pitching prior to district. It really helps us see the ball and to have a plan at the plate and preps us for good pitching."
