A form of football returned for the area last Friday night on Aug. 16. It wasn't a real football game that counted in the standings but Wharton, East Bernard and Boling for the first time since the end of last season got to hit someone else.
The Wharton Tigers traveled to Needville to take on the Bluejays for their first scrimmage. The Bluejays have a good offense and the Tigers were happy with the defense they saw Friday.
"We held up well and didn't allow them any trips to the endzone," Tigers Head Coach Chad Bulter said.
Overall the Tigers were pleased with what he saw in their first outing of the season.
"The Needville scrimmage went well," Bulter said. "We were able to generate some big plays on offense and got a lot of guys some quality reps."
The Tigers will get one more scrimmage on Friday on the road against the Brazosport Exporters.
"We want to clean up a few things," Butler said. "Also, we want to continue evaluating some people in different positions. (We're) just trying to build as much depth as possible."
East Bernard HS
The East Bernard Brahmas Friday night traveled to Goliad for their first scrimmage. Against Goliad who went three rounds deep in the playoffs last year, the Brahmas were happy with what they saw for the most part.
"(I was) pleased with our efforts throughout the scrimmage," Brahmas Head Coach Wade Bosse said. "But like most first scrimmages you find we have a lot to work on."
This Thursday the Brahmas will travel to Tomball to take on Concordia Lutheran, a large private school for their final scrimmage and Bosse is hoping to see growth.
"(We're looking for) improvement from the previous week," Bosse said. "You want to see yourself get better at the things you've pointed out that we need to get better at."
Boling HS
The Boling Bulldogs Friday took part in tri-scrimmage against Brookshire Royal and West Columbia, two larger 4A schools. The Bulldogs were happy with what they saw as the scrimmage went on.
"We saw a lot of things we need to correct but we saw a lot of good things too," Bulldogs Head Coach Kevin Urbanek said. "You could tell we definitely had a lot of kids that have never seen varsity speed early on the field early on. When they finally figured out how much faster it was they overcame some of that. We played physical, I thought, which is what I wanted to see and we executed pretty well."
This Friday Boling will play Brazos, a fellow 3A school and they'll get a chance to play more live-action, two quarters worth.
"It will be good to see (us) get used to rolling in and out of defenses," Urbanek said. "(Calling) the plays in, getting calls from the sideline. It will be good to see more live game experience."
Games for area teams are quickly approaching, on Aug. 30 the season begins.
