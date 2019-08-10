We’re going county wide for sports coverage starting next week with the Wharton Journal-Spectator, East Bernard Express and El Campo Leader-News, uniting to ensure you the reader get it all.
Leader-News Sports Editor Josh Reese takes on the title Wharton County Newspapers sports editor Monday to lead the effort coordinating coverage of Wharton, East Bernard, Boling, El Campo, Rice Consolidated and Louise.
“Wharton County produces some great athletes and I’m pumped to be able to share more of their stories with the readers,” Reese said. “I hope by covering the whole county I’ll be able to spotlight a lot more of the great and awesome athletes I’ve met when out at practices,”
Reese will be supported by Journal-Spectator Managing Editor Albert Villegas and an assortment of community journalists.
“Coming to the Leader-News from CBS Radio Sports, Reese has a background in covering professional teams like the Houston Astros, Rockets and Texans. He takes that expertise everyday and applies it to stories about the kids in the community. It makes his coverage in-depth and unique. I have no doubt East Wharton County will look forward to reading his stories quickly,” Wharton Journal-Spectator Publisher Bill Wallace said.
He has also worked with the Texas Sports Radio Network and SB Nation.
Reese has already been hard at work collecting information about each football and volleyball team, starting with Midnight Madness at Rice Consolidated.
“Look for expanded video coverage on journal-spectator.com and the new Facebook page Wharton County Newspapers Sports which we are hoping readers will like and share with friends,” Wallace said.
East Wharton County and Southern Colorado County readers can expect more feature stories and a chance to hear the voices of the teens playing the assorted games of the season.
“I’m a storyteller and I haven’t finished sharing all these interesting stories. Now by covering the whole county and beyond, I won’t be leaving anytime soon, there are too many great stories around here to tell,” Reese said.
Readers can reach Reese at sports@journal-spectator.com or through Messenger at m.me/WhartonCountyNewspapersSports.
