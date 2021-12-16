Wharton swimmers improve at El Campo meet

The Wharton Tiger and Lady Tiger swim team both had a top-five finish to close out the final meet of the year at the Coach Nava Classic on Saturday.
Wharton saw competition from 12 other teams including three district schools at the El Campo Aquatic Center. Overall Wharton placed eighth out of 13 schools. The Lady Tigers came in eighth 72 points, eight points away from sixth place Victoria East. The Tigers came in seventh with 80 points.
“At the El Campo meet this past Saturday, several swimmers improved their times for their individual events,” Wharton swimming coach Sara Beth Wind said.
Senior Tiger Gage Gaona and senior Lady Tiger Ashley Guarjardo had top times for Wharton. Gaona came in fourth in the 100-yard butterfly. Guarjardo was second in the long, 500-yard freestyle.
When Wharton gets back to school next year they will have one meet before district on Jan 20 in Victoria.
RESULTS
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
1) El Campo (1:57.08)
7) Jeremiah Williams,
Andrew Howell, Gage Gaona and Rene Garcia (2:41.30)
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
1) Victoria East (2:26.26)
9) Madeline Wind (3:09.61)
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
1) El Campo (26.85)
19) Taylor Brune (37.83)
25) Kelsey Rodriguez (43.12)
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
1) El Campo (23.71)
12) Andrew Howell (28.86)
14) Gage Gaona (29.55)
21) Rene Garcia (33.74)
23) Jonnie Perez (38.09)
25)Jeremiah Williams (39.20)
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
1) El Campo (57.30)
4) Gage Gaona (1:22.76)
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
1) Columbus (56.47)
10) Andrew Howell (1:08.34)
17)JeremiahWilliams
(1:35.54)
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
1) Victoria West (5:51.13)
2) Ashley Guarjardo (7:15.61)
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) El Campo (1:55.05)
6) Madeline Wind, Kelsey
Rodriguez, Taylor Brune,
Ashley Guarjardo (2:25.52)
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) El Campo (1:41.29)
6) Gage Gaona, Johnnie Perez, Jeremiah Williams, Andrew Howell (2:17.96)
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1) Halletsville Sacred Heart (1:06.41)
13) Madeline Wind (1:40.10)
