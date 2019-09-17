The Boling Bulldogs (0-3) game last Friday night at a reconstructed Memorial Stadium with the East Bernard Brahmas (3-0), did not go well and they were shut out 42-0.
The Bulldogs managed only 117 yards of total offense to the Brahmas who had only given up three scores this season. BHS’ 31-yard reception courtesy of Blake Savage was the longest play of the game, and the most yards gained by one Bulldogs player during the non-district contest, which was also delayed due to lightning.
The defense had its moments as Blayze Becerra had a spectacular interception in the first quarter and in the second quarter a fumble recovery by X’Zavyion Dobson.
This Friday night, Sept. 20, the Bulldogs will be back at home and look to get more turnovers as they have a more favorable matchup against the Westbury Christian Wildcats.
Last year on the road, the Bulldogs who were also undefeated going into the game, broke out and beat them 40-14. The Bulldogs defense gave up zero points last year, with the Wildcats only scores coming on an interception returned for a touchdown and a kickoff returned late in the game.
Boling's offense so far is accounting for 211.5 yards a game while they've allowed 405 yards.
If the Bulldogs win their 7:30 p.m. non-district game against the Wildcats, it should bolster the players’ confidence before they play another tough team next week – Edna at home.
EBHS travels to Edna this week
The Brahmas will arguably have their toughest competition of the year when they travel to Edna to take on the unbeaten Cowboys.
In two games, Edna has defeated Anahuac (48-33) and last week a close on in Freeport against Brazosport (30-27).
The EBHS/Edna non-district game should be close, too, but the Brahmas can’t afford to begin slowly like they have in most of their games during the first quarter. Against Boling, EBHS scored just one touchdown and had two turnovers before steamrolling. But by game’s end, it was the most the Brahmas had scored so far in a game offensively.
That’s not likely to happen in a game that is scheduled on Friday, Sept. 20 with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
