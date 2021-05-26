If you only score one run, you better have an excellent pitcher and defense and the East Bernard Brahmarettes had just that as they beat the Little River Academy Lady Bees 1-0 Saturday afternoon at Mumford High School.
Bad weather forced sophomore Lexie Warncke to labor through her seven-inning, one-hit shutout. Behind solid defense and one hard hit from Jolie Peloquin, the Brahmarettes made her work stand up, sweeping the Lady Bees, earning them a spot in the 3A Region 3 Final.
“It feels great, we get to play another week,” Warncke said. “We’re super excited and proud to represent East Bernard in the next round and it’s kind of making history again.”
Through the first three innings Saturday afternoon both teams played through a fairly heavy downpour.
The rain made the softball hard to grip and Warncke who has pinpoint control, couldn’t find the strike zone consistently.
“It definitely wasn’t my best game, but I really showed myself that I can push through those rough times,” Warncke said. “(The defense) was amazing and it kept me going.”
With the rain beating down, after almost every pitch the East Bernard coaches tossed her a dry softball from the dugout. Umpires briefly met about postponing but the game continued, Warncke with a towel dried off her right hand as much as possible between pitches. The Lady Bees had two runners on base in the first, third and fifth inning. With runners threatening, the Brahmarettes continued to dig their way out of jams.
Warncke continued putting pressure on the Lady Bees drawing a walk to load the bases after a 14 pitch at-bat. Freshman Megan Gasch followed with a laser to third base but it was caught to end the inning.
Morgan Gasch led East Bernard with three hits and two stolen bases.
In the final three innings, Warncke faced one batter over the minimum.
Warncke ended the game by striking out the side, finishing her night with 106 pitches thrown, four walks and 12 punchouts.
East Bernard’s regional final appearance is their first trip back since winning the state championship in 2015.
In the 3A Region 3 final they will see the Diboll Lady Jacks in a one-game series at Grand Oaks High School in Conroe on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Diboll in the playoffs is 8-1 scoring 4.83 runs a game while allowing 2.33 with four shutouts. Diboll senior leadoff hitter Hailey Fuentes is committed to Angelina College. The Lady Jacks have not won the state championship, and this is their second time making it to the region finals.
East Bernard in the playoffs is 8-1 scoring 4.44 runs a game while allowing 0.5, they have given up more than one run once this postseason.
