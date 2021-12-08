The Boling Lady Bulldogs made it to the championship game in their home tournament but fell to the Brookshire Royal Lady Falcons Saturday afternoon.
En route to the championship game, the Lady Bulldogs beat Louise, Tidehaven and Bay City.
With their (3-1) play, the Lady Bulldogs earned two all-tournament players in sophomore guard Kenna Gibson and junior post Madison Malone.
During the tournament, Lady Bulldogs coach Jonathan Gibson earned his 200th career win with Boling defeating Tidehaven.
Gibson since returning to Boling is 62-35.
Malone had a dominant tournament, averaging 13.5 points per game, with 20 points against Louise. Gibson added 11.5 points per game, and was the only Boling player to have double-digit scoring in all four games.
“We have a pretty young team right now,” Malone said. “We’ve made some mistakes in the beginning (of the year) but we’re learning from it every day and it’s been pretty good so far.”
East Bernard
East Bernard also took part in the 16-team tournament, they beat Danbury in the finale Saturday afternoon to win seventh place.
East Bernard’s sophomore guard Abby Hudgins and senior post Samantha Rabius earned all-tournament recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.