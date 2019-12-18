The following are state championship games from various classifications and divisions that will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this week:
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – McLean (13-1) played Blum (12-2)
Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Matador Motley County (11-3) played Richland Springs (12-0)
Conference 2A Division I – Post (15-0) played Refugio (15-0)
Thursday, Dec. 19
Conference 2A Division II – Hamlin (12-2) vs. Mart (12-3) – 11 a.m.
Conference 3A Division I – Pottsboro (15-0) vs. Grandview (14-1) – 3 p.m.
Conference 3A Division II – Gunter (14-1) vs. Omaha Pewitt (14-1) – 7 p.m.
To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 19, go to the following link: seatgeek.com/uil-state-championships-2a-dii-3a-di-3a-dii-tickets/football/2019-12-19-11-am/5083400
Friday, Dec. 20
Conference 4A Division I – Waco La Vega (14-1) vs. Carthage (15-0) – 11 a.m.
Conference 4A Division II – Texarkana Pleasant Grove (14-1) vs. Wimberley (12-3) – 3 p.m.
Conference 5A Division I – Denton Ryan (15-0) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (15-0) – 7 p.m.
To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 20, go to the following link: seatgeek.com/uil-state-championships-conf-4a-di-4a-dii-5a-di-tickets/football/2019-12-20-11-am/5083402
Saturday, Dec. 21
Conference 5A Division II – Aledo (14-1) vs. Fort Bend Marshall (14-1) – 11 a.m.
Conference 6A Division I Duncanville (15-0) vs. Galena Park North Shore (14-1) – 3 p.m.
Conference 6A Division II – Denton Guyer (14-1) vs. Austin Westlake (14-1) – 7 p.m.
To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 21, go to the following link: seatgeek.com/uil-state-championships-conf-5a-dii-6a-di-6a-dii-tickets/football/2019-12-21-11-am/5083401
