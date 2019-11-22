Now if the Wharton Lady Tigers could play every game at home for the next several weeks, they might end up scoring 80 points one day and perhaps win by 50.
That’s not going to happen anytime soon, but they outdid themselves after their season debut against Ganado last week in which they won 53-34.
Against Northside this week in another non-district game played on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Lady Tigers won, 58-27.
They scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters, and the WHS defense was the reason why.
Like in their game against Ganado, the Lady Tigers continued to force turnovers, resulting in opportunities on the other end of the court.
Northside scored in single figures in each quarter with its lead scorer netting 8 points.
J’Kayla Davis led WHS with 26 points (five treys), followed by Kemper’s 12 points.
Dreana Barrow (3-of-5 free throws) had 9 points.
Wharton shot 8-of-18 from the free throw line.
Results from the Gander Tip-Off were not available, which the Lady Tigers sandwiched in between Ganado and Northside. WHS coach Ratysha Hardy said the Baytown tournament had mostly 5A and 6A teams in it.
