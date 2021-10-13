The Wharton cross country program will be moving on to the regional meet with two girls qualifying in Sealy at district Monday morning.
The boys’ team finished in fourth place with 104 points, behind Brookshire Royal the last team to advance to the regionals.
“We did pretty good,” Wharton cross country coach Julio Delgado said. “Not only during the meets but in practice. They showed up every day in the morning and the afternoon. I’m just happy and proud of them.”
Wharton Lady Tiger senior Kaylie Goad and sophomore Bailey Lopez finished inside the top-10 and are moving on.
Goad had a sub-14-minute finish on the two-mile course. The Lady Tiger senior had a time of 13:44.44, good enough for sixth place in district, 10 seconds behind fifth place.
Goad is making a return trip to regionals for the first time since freshman year. Heading into district, she was a little worried, having not practiced the week before, recovering from an injury, she said.
“It’s pretty exciting because I was really nervous at first I wasn’t going to do good,” Goad said. “(However), it was really fun, the course was really nice. It was cooler which helped but it was humid.”
Lopez came in ninth place, with a time of 14:14.97. She needed to hustle down the stretch with three seconds separating her from 11th which would have kept her out of regionals.
The Lady Tigers were one runner short of a full team. Grace Simper and Ashley Guajardo finished in succession, at 25th and 26th respectively.
Johnie Perez of the boys team came the closest to making it to regionals finishing 15th place with 19:56.48. Perez was less than a minute shy of 10th, the final regional spot. Christopher Enriquez had the Tigers’ only other top-20 finish with a time of 20:28.97 coming in 19th.
Jacorric Allen was 24th, Keilon Jackson was 27th and Carlton Scott came in 29th.
The regional meet will take place at Sam Houston State University in Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park on Oct. 25.
