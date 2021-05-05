The East Bernard Brahmarettes got two strong pitching performances from sophomore Lexie Warncke as they swept the Tarkington Ladyhorns in Tomball.
Warncke in two games allowed six hits and five walks, striking out 25 Tarkington batters. The sophomore ace has been on a roll this season, in her last six games, she has a 0.47 ERA to go with 77 strikeouts. Warncke has allowed eight hits during that span.
“I just think about one pitch at a time, one batter at a time, one inning at a time and I know my defense always has my back,” Warncke said.
East Bernard (24-5) in game one Thursday night defeated Tarkington 4-1. In the second game, East Bernard closed out the three-game series with a 10-1 win Friday night.
“I have no idea how Tarkington ended a fourth-place team. (Tarkington) played really well, they have a great pitcher, they made some big defensive plays and they kept us on our toes” Brahmarettes coach Christine Sheets said. “Luckily (in game one) we hit the ball and were able to bring home a couple of runs, Lexie’s home run really helped. Coming into the second game I was a little nervous knowing what (Tarkington) can do. We took a little advantage of them getting frustrated and we jumped all over them.”
Through five innings in game two, East Bernard led 5-1. Tarkington in the top of the six picked up a single but got stranded on the bases with Warncke getting two ground outs and a popout.
East Bernard’s offense aided by an error in the bottom of the sixth had two runners on with one out. Junior Jolie Peloquin laid down a bunt to advance the runners but beat the throw to load the bases. Warncke followed with a single driving in two runs. After a pop out, freshman Megan Gasch singled to center to bring in two more runs to put the Brahmarettes ahead 9-1. Sophomore Sarah Devine added another single, driving in one more run. Needing one more score to run-rule Tarkington, East Bernard freshman Addison Opela sent a deep shot to the wall but was caught on a run by the centerfielder.
“We really watched the pitcher, we saw pitches and we got used to it. (In the second game), we saw the ball and hit the ball and we made (fewer) base running errors,” Warncke said. “Our energy was (great) it started on the bus and it carried over to the field.”
Tarkington in the bottom of the seventh got a leadoff single, but that would be their last base runner as the Brahmarette defense picked up the next three outs.
Peloquin and Warncke had four hits apiece in the two-game series. Warncke and Gasch drove in 10 of East Bernard’s 14 runs against Tarkington.
“It was great to see what our bats could do against tough pitching,” Warncke said.
East Bernard in the area round will meet the Huntington Devilettes who finished second in District 21. They will play a three-game series starting Friday at Grand Oaks High School. Games two and three will be Saturday starting at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.