The East Bernard Brahmarettes (30-7) had a stellar season of softball, tying for first in district with an 11-1 record, helping them earn three top end-of-the-season District 24-3A awards.
East Bernard came away with the district's overall MVP awarded to sophomore pitcher Lexie Warncke. Her sister and batterymate, senior Rylan Warncke was named the Catcher Of The Year. Brahmarettes coach Christine Sheets was awarded the Co-Coach Of The Year.
On the mound and at the plate few could match East Bernard's Warncke. The sophomore led the team with 41 RBIs and seven home runs, while also allowing fewer than one run per outing. Warncke not only was dominant in the circle in district, but her 380 strikeouts were fifth-most in the nation.
Rylan was solid behind the plate and was a factor offensively. While catching she had a 99 percent fielding percentage allowing four errors in 394 total chances. The senior Brahmarette at the plate had a .343 batting average and had 10 extra-base hits.
East Bernard finished the season tied with Danbury. However, the Brahmarettes did best Danbury in the seeding game to earn first place. Under Sheets, the Brahmarettes came one game away from the state tournament.
East Bernard had four players earn first-team all-district in senior first baseman Peyton McGuire, juniors, shortstop Jolie Peloquin and centerfielder Morgan Gasch and freshman third baseman Megan Gasch.
McGuire was second on the team with four home runs, Peloquin had a .374 batting average, Morgan Gasch had a team-high .407 batting average and 14 extra-base hits.
Junior right fielder Kynlee Hall, freshman left fielder Addison Opela and sophomore second baseman Bailey Leopold earned second-team all-district honors.
Sophomore Sarah Devine and freshman Sommer Tijerina both earned honorable mentions.
