Despite another slow start to a game, the East Bernard Brahmas eventually got things going and once again used a balanced offensive attack to win their third non-district game of the year by a 42-0 margin.
This time, it was the Boling Bulldogs who couldn’t counter with the more talented Brahmas at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Sept. 13.
It was a 21-point second quarter that iced the game for the Brahmas as they went into halftime 28-0.
The Brahmas earned 380 yards offensively, 159 of those by quarterback Dallas Novicke who displayed his throwing abilities early on.
Earlier this week, EBHS coach Wade Bosse said he would like to operate a balanced offensive attack, and with his sophomore gunslinger, the team has that threat now.
In fact, the Brahmas executed several pass plays during their first drive that was highlighted by a 38-yard pass completions from Novicke to Shane Hlavinka.
Five different Brahmas had receptions, including Reagan Whitley (18 yards) and Kobe Brown (30 yards).
Novicke had eight completions on nine pass attempts, and one interception by Boling defender Blayze Becerra in the first quarter on a long pass play.
The running game has continued to be the most effective way the Brahmas play on offense and in their third game was no different.
With a lopsided game going into the second half, EBHS utilized eight different runners.
Nobody reached 50 yards individually, but as a group the run offense garnered 221 yards.
Brown scored once, as did Tanner Baggett and Kaleb Marek.
Devin Chapman didn’t penetrate the end zone, but he came close in the first quarter. He led all rushers in carries with 12 and had 24 yards rushing. Teammate Kameron Matthews had five rushes for 49 yards.
The EBHS defense didn’t give Boling much opportunities to sustain any drives. The Brahmas allowed BHS to earn 111 yards offensively and get five first downs.
Deven Rodgers punted seven times for a combined 189 yards. He is one of the featured offensive threats for Boling, but he was kept in check, rushing for 20 yards off six carries. Bulldogs teammate Kevin Manning had a team-high eight rushes for 24 yards.
Becerra was 3-of-10 passing for 41 yards.
EBHS kicker was 6-of-6 on point after attempts.
Shawn Chilek and Roland Orsak provided summaries.
