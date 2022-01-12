The Wharton High School 2022 boys and girls powerlifting season got underway last Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Bay City Invitational meet.
The meet consisted of 11 teams and served as the first competition of the year for the Tigers. The most notable Tiger lifter this week was senior Agustine Muniz. Muniz represented Tiger Nation with a top four finish in his respective weight class with a total combined weight of 965 pounds in the three lifts judged (squat, bench press, dead-lift).
The Tigers will be in competition again Feb. 12 in Tidehaven.
