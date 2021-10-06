The Louise Hornets are one win away from a 3-0 start in district play. Louise hopes they will pick up that third win against the Woodsboro Eagles this Friday night on the road.
Louise (4-2, 2-0) is coming off a 30 point win against Agua Dulce at home last Friday night. Woodsboro (1-4, 1-1) couldn’t string two wins together, falling to Yorktown on the road last Friday night.
The Eagles’ lone win came at home against the Pettus War Eagles, escaping them 12-8 two weeks ago.
Woodsboro’s scoring is limited this year. Through their first five games, they haven’t scored more than one offensive touchdown a game. The offense is averaging 6.6 points per game.
The Eagles returned one second-team offensive lineman from last season. The Hornets’ defense has been stout this season. Discounting a blowout loss to Scared Heart Halletsville, they are allowing 6.8 points per game, with three shutouts.
Hornets senior offensive lineman/middle linebacker Daniel Gaona III had a team-high 10 tackles and broke up a pass last week.
Louise in their two district games has forced five turnovers.
With the extra possessions, the Hornets have been high-scoring in district. Louise scored 42 points against Runge and 38 points last week.
Sophomore quarterback Tayveon Kimble who was injured to start the season has begun to find his stride. Kimble a first year quarterback for Louise has been a solid runner and an improving passer.
Kimble through two district games has completed 85 percent of his passes for 252 yards. He has run the ball for 299 yards and six touchdowns in two games.
The Hornet offensive line has blocked their way for nearly 600 yards rushing in district, picking up 591 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Woodsboro’s defense has allowed points this year, giving up 28.3 points a game. However, that is down from the 48 points they allowed last year.
Woodsboro has two second-team all-district players returning, a linebacker and a defensive utility player.
Louise at home last season beat Woodsboro 56-13.
The Hornets last season had a chance to start district 3-0, but fell in a tight two-point loss to Runge, which essentially handed them the four seed in the playoffs later in the year.
