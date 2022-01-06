Wharton football garners post-season awards

The Wharton Tigers season did not go the way they planned, but District 12 coaches saw enough good play to award them two first-team and five second-team end-of-season honors.
Wharton had a young football team this past season, and all seven awards were given to underclassmen.
Despite being winless in each of the last two seasons, the Tigers had one more all-district honor, compared to last year.
Tiger junior offensive lineman Terryse Harris earned Wharton’s only offensive first-team honor. Wharton junior outside linebacker Garrison Burns was the Tigers’ lone defensive player to be recognized on the first-team. Burns was also named a second-team punter.
Two junior inside linebackers, Carlos Muratalla and Rayshawn Hood, were named to the district second-team.
Junior running back Raymond Hudson III and sophomore offensive lineman Kendon Mayberry received second-team honors.
The Tigers’ new coach Alvin Dotson II was the defensive coordinator for Baytown Sterling this past season.
Sterling competed in a district of eight teams, Wharton plays in a district of five. Sterling had two first-team defensive players another second-team honor.
District 12 top awards
DISTRICT MVP - Robert Briggs, senior Bellville
OFFENSIVE MVP - Richard Reece, senior Bellville
DEFENSIVE MVP - Tyler Fishbeck, senior Bellville
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR - D.J. Sanders, freshman Bellville
UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Connor Krenek, senior Sealy
STAFF OF THE YEAR - Bellville
