The Boling Bulldog baseball season ended last week but for two senior catchers, that won’t be the end of their careers.
Senior Andrew Gonzales signed his national letter of intent to further his baseball career with Arlington Baptist University and Colby Chilek is taking his talents to Wiley College.
“This is big for the program and I’m super proud of both of those guys not only for what they decided to do baseball-wise but academically too,” Bulldogs coach Brent Tritschler said.
Both Gonzales and Chilek played vital roles for the Bulldogs this season. Outside of both catching and providing near-perfect defense, four errors in 308 total chances, Gonzales was Boling’s three-hole hitter, while Chilek hit cleanup.
“I was spoiled not only this year but last year with two catchers. (They) are very solid (catchers) and can call the game well, (they) know the game inside and out,” Tritschler said. Colby’s done some good things in the outfield for us when Andrew catches. Both are well-respected kids and work hard. They’re going to do well after Boling High School too.”
Gonzales had a couple of different offers but after a visit to Arlington Baptist University, he knew that was the place for him.
“It just felt like home,” Gonzales said. “It was real comfortable to me, all the coaches and players, they were amazing.”
The Arlington Baptist coaches told Gonzales they liked his approach at the plate.
“They really liked my swing and how I stay through the ball and how I have power despite being a smaller guy,” Gonzales said. “They really liked my defense.”
On the next level, Gonzales will catch and play third base, but they also could have him pitch some. In 23 innings Gonzales had a 3.04 ERA with the Bulldogs.
Arlington Baptist is a Division II school and they play in the National Christian College Athletic Association.
Chilek academically could have gotten scholarships to a few different colleges including Colorado School of Mines, but his love of baseball won out in the end.
“I’ve always loved baseball and it’s been my passion,” Chilek said. “I’ve always had the idea in my head since I was young that I wanted to play on the next level and when I got the offer from Wiley, I knew what I wanted to do.”
On his tour of Wiley, Chilek was going to take part in some batting practice, but the coaches told him they’ve seen enough and that they wanted him.
“That was really cool to me that they know what I’m capable of,” Chilek said. “They’re recruiting me not on what they think they can turn me into but what (how) I can fit into their program.”
Chilek for Boling this season threw 10 runners out on the bases and picked off another two.
Wiley is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and they compete in the Red River Athletic Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.