The annual meeting between the East Bernard Brahmas (1-1) and the Boling Bulldogs (1-1) for the battle of Wharton County takes place at Memorial Stadium this Friday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
East Bernard has had the upper hand in the rivalry, winning the last 11 regular-season meetings between the two.
The pair used to share district games, however, Boling moved from Class 3A Division II to Division I separating the Bulldogs, but the rivalry continued.
Both Boling and East Bernard picked up wins last Friday after starting the season with losses.
Boling beat Van Vleck, 35-6, while East Bernard defeated Hitchcock, 32-29.
The Bulldogs are coming off a tough week after the death of their defensive coordinator Michael Austin, days before their game with Van Vleck.
The Bulldogs’ offense is scoring 27 points a game, while the Brahmas are allowing 26.5 points a game.
Boling has gotten production from a couple of different running backs. Bulldogs sophomore Ryan O’neal and junior Christian Montalvo have combined to rush for nearly 400 yards through two games.
Bulldog junior quarterback Jaxson Urbanek has been efficient, completing seven-of-10 passes. If Urbanek goes to the air, he’ll have to watch for East Bernard senior Mason Crist, who has two interceptions this season.
Boling is allowing 31.5 points a game while the Brahmas are scoring 19.5 points.
East Bernard’s offense came alive against Hitchcock scoring 32 points. Brahma senior quarterback Dallas Novicke has been a big part of the offense this season running and throwing the football.
The Brahmas’ rushing offense is averaging 4.7 yards a carry. Boling junior linebacker Trenton Jones will be tracking down East Bernard running backs. Through the first two games he has 12 tackles and one interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.