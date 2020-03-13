The Boling Lady Bulldogs found their stroke and piled up the hits in their second District 24-3A game on Thursday, March 12 at home, run-ruling the Van Vleck Lady Leopards 13-2 in five innings.
After a bad showing against East Bernard to open district, the Lady Bulldogs avenged that loss by scoring in every inning and grabbing 17 hits overwhelming Van Vleck and evening their district record.
"This is exactly what they needed. Shoot, what I needed," Lady Bulldogs Coach Kayla Lockley said. "They needed to see what they could truly do and (the East Bernard) game did not show that whatsoever."
Boling senior catcher Nadia Tabaraes added: "(Today) was very important, (if we didn't win) I don't think we would have had a good season. Mentally this picked us up. Everyone would have been down had we lost this game."
From the first inning on, the Lady Bulldogs jumped all over Van Vleck. Boling in the bottom of the first put its first four runners on base and led 2-0 before an out was recorded. With two outs, the offense went back to work and strung back-to-back singles together and ended the inning 4-0.
Boling tacked on a run in the next two innings. With the Lady Bulldogs leading 6-0, their offense broke out in the bottom of the fourth and put the game out of reach. Boling sent 12 batters to the plate and picked eight hits to score seven runs.
Leading 11-0 with two outs and two on, Tabaraes hit a double to right field, her second of the day, driving in Boling's final two runs.
Tabaraes not only provided offense along with the rest of the team, but she also erased two Van Vleck runners on the base path with laser throws to second base.
"Today I was feeling it," Tabaraes joked. "I guess I ate my peanut butter and jelly correctly, I don't know."
Freshman Madison Malone led the Lady Bulldogs with five RBIs. Six Boling batters had multiple hits, including Raeanna Hawkins, Peighton Krushall, Porsha Bentancur and Allie Floyd had three hits. Malone and Tabaraes had two hits.
While the Lady Bulldogs suffered an eye-opening loss to East Bernard, Lockley believes the team that showed up to play Thursday was the true Boling team.
"I don't know what happened (against East Bernard) we just didn't mentally show up," Lockley said. "(Against Van Vleck) they turned the page and they showed up from the top to the bottom of the lineup including the subs."
