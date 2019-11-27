The Wharton Tigers started the 2019-20 season off right with a double-digit victory over Rice Consolidated on Monday, Nov. 25.
The game, which was moved up to an earlier start before noon, didn’t affect the Tigers as they won 65-41.
WHS coach Calvin King has begun his second year seeing some of the players contribute a lot, including Joerell Davis (20), Roy Gentry (15), and James Jones and Fred Jones, each with 13 points.
WHS didn’t let up on Rice as it led after one quarter by 10 points.
The 16-6 advantage going into the second quarter only grew when the Tigers scored 25 points.
Rice was able to earn a respectable 16 points in the second quarter.
WHS took a 41-22 halftime lead.
The next Tigers’ game will be Tuesday, Dec. 3 in Wharton against Sweeny at 7 p.m.
The sub-varsity teams will play their games at Wharton County JC.
El Campo tops Boling
The Boling Bulldogs fell 51-38 to the El Campo Ricebirds, in an away game on Monday, Nov. 25. The Bulldogs had a tough time keeping up with the Ricebirds offense which made eight three pointers in the first half. The Bulldogs outscored the Ricebirds 18-13 and only allowed four points in the fourth quarter.
“I told them at halftime, no matter what happens in the second half all I’m looking for is finishing with some fight, and they came out and did that,” BHS coach Caleb Berry said. “That’s team building stuff that we can continue to build on.”
