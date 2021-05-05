The Boling Lady Bulldogs made one more mistake than the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs and they lost their one-game playoff 2-1 last Saturday afternoon in Madisonville.
Poor weather kept Boling from playing a three-game series and even made the team adjust plans a second time moving Saturday’s game up four hours to avoid a chance at downpours.
“Being off routine is terrible for our girls, waking up at 6:30 a.m. and riding the bus all the way here, the rain definitely had a big impact,” Boling coach Abby Alexander said.
On the turf field in Madisonville, both pitchers were locked into a dual. Between the two they struck out 29 batters.
Boling in the game had Lady Bulldogs reach at least third base three times with the bases loaded twice.
Trailing 1-0, Boling got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and the bases loaded Hailei Rodriguez grounded to first base. The New Waverly first baseman instead of stepping on first to end the inning threw home and Tessa Garza who reached earlier on an error slid in safe to tie the game.
Boling junior pitcher Allie Floyd allowed one mistake through her seven innings, a solo home run in the top of the sixth, New Waverly’s lone hit of the game. After a score on two first-inning errors, New Waverly led 2-1. Floyd had 17 strikeouts and only walked two batters in her seven innings.
“It would have been a 1-1 game without (the early errors),” Alexander said. “That’s probably kicking everyone right now, but we didn’t hit and we didn’t capitalize on the bases loaded multiple times.”
Boling’s bats throughout the game were stymied managing one hit in the game, a single by Kenna Gibson in the bottom of the third.
With no seniors, Boling will bring back their entire team next season, rare for most teams.
“Nobody expected us to (get this far), if you would have watched our first game you would have thought this is a last-place team,” Alexander said. “I came in here with five starting freshmen and I’m super proud of them for making it here.”
