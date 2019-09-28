The East Bernard Brahmarettes stayed undefeated in district after picking up a home three-set win over the Palacios Sharkettes, 25-10, 25-12, 25-16 early last week. They ended the week on Friday, Sept. 20 with a trip to Hitchcock and won again to earn their third District 24-3A victory by 25-7, 25-6, 25-4 scores.
Palacios played the Brahmarettes close early, but they closed out each set on big runs. The Brahmarettes used a barrage of kills and aces on well-placed serves to pick up the wins throughout the three sets.
"We talked. Whenever we talk and communicate, everything just comes together and we play as one team," sophomore Reagan Goudeau said.
In the first set, East Bernard jumped out to 9-3 lead and they were able to coast through the set with a lot of kills and unforced errors by Palacios.
A few mistakes by East Bernard and the Sharkettes jumped out to a 6-5 lead in the second set. The two traded points and East Bernard called a time out, their only one of the game. The Brahmarettes locked in, after a tip and three straight aces from Goudeau and they regained control leading 13-8. With kills from freshman Kellen Dorotik and senior McKenna Novicke and East Bernard closed out the set on a 9-3 run.
Palacios and East Bernard played close again the in the final set with ties at 7-7, 8-8 and 12-12. When East Bernard got the serve and it was back to Goudeau's turn to serve, she served 10 straight points, including a stretch with four kills in a row.
"She has one of the best serves on the team," Brahmarettes coach Breanna Lolley said. "When her serve is on and we have a good rotation on the front row, that really helps us add to the score."
The win moves Brahmarettes to 22-11 on the season, to start district, they picked up a three-set win over the Boling Lady Bulldogs.
"It gives us a lot of confidence to start the season," Goudeau said. "It prepares us for the playoffs and for everything that is to come. The competition is really good and it just gets us ready."
East Bernard had a non-district home game with Episcopal High School (16-3) on Tuesday, Sept. 24. District will pick back up this Friday, Sept. 27 against Van Vleck.
Boling Lady Bulldogs
The Boling Lady Bulldogs followed up their loss to East Bernard with a three-set win over Van Vleck. Boling will have a home game with Tidehaven Tuesday.
In a game played Sept. 20, BHS defeated Danbury, 25-16, 25-11, 25-7.
Kills leader was Tori Arrington with 16. Teammate Emily Gmitter shared the lead in digs with 14. Kim Castillo had four aces and Gmitter contributed 17 assists.
In their EBHS game, Arrington had 15 kills, Gmitter 23 assists, 11 digs. Gmitter and Peyton Wostarek each had two aces.
Back on Sept. 17, BHS also won in three against Van Vleck, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12.
Arrington had a team high in both kills and digs.
Assists leader was Gmitter and Wostarek contributed three aces.
Wharton Lady Tigers
According to the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, two of the top 10 teams in the state are in District 25-4A.
Fulshear is No. 4, Needville is No. 10.
The Wharton Lady Tigers already faced one of them – Fulshear last Tuesday, Sept. 17.
It went the way of the Lady Chargers as they won, 25-5, 25-7, 25-5.
WHS had an open date last Friday, Sept. 20 and it came at a good time as some of the Lady Tigers not only participated Homecoming, but one of their players – Chloe Villarreal, was chosen Homecoming queen before the Tigers’ football game.
So, the volleyball team was rested for its Tuesday, Sept. 24 game against Stafford. Like WHS, Stafford also entered the contest with a 0-2 record.
The common opponent for both teams was Sealy.
Sealy defeated Wharton in the district opener at home by 25-6, 25-18, 25-4 scores. Against Stafford, Sealy won 25-10, 25-12, 25-9. Visit the Journal-Spectator Facebook page to see who won the Wharton/Stafford game.
Sealy didn’t have a chance to raise its record as it lost to Needville in a sweep last Friday. The score was not available.
Entering this week, Wharton was tied with Brookshire Royal and Stafford.
WHS plays Fulshear away this Friday, Sept. 27.
Albert Villegas contributed to this story.
