The Boling Bulldogs and the Wharton Tigers will be in action on Thursday, Aug. 20, both at each other’s stadium.
Under University Interscholastic League guidance, scrimmages went down from two to just one this season due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Wharton will take on the Brazosport Exporters at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium, while Boling has the Industrial Cobras at Bulldog Stadium.
After the scrimmage, both teams will start getting ready for the pre-district portion of their schedule.
Wharton will play Friday, Aug. 28 at Navasota, Boling, which has a Week 1 open date, will have to wait to play until Friday, Sept. 4 when it visits Van Vleck.
Wharton needing to replace a graduated quarterback will get to see how they look without a new QB throwing the football.
The Tigers did not have the same offseason as most with the program picking back up on earlier this month. With an abbreviated offseason, Wharton will get a chance to see how far it has come since Aug. 3 and what else the Tigers need to work on before their first game.
Boling does not have a week one game, so the scrimmage with Industrial will be its only time to see a jersey that isn’t green until next month.
“There is excitement,” Bulldogs head coach Kevin Urbanek said. “You can tell that our guys are ready to compete against someone else.”
After weeks of practicing and learning, what Urbanek would like to see against the Cobras is limiting mistakes.
“The main thing I am hoping to see is execution of what we have been working on since day one,” Urbanek said.
