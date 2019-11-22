"We're better than we were last year," Boling Bulldogs basketball coach Caleb Berry yelled out during an evening practice Wednesday, Nov. 20.
It was a simple layup drill, but Boling charged. The Bulldogs had to make 90 layups in five minutes while crisscrossing the court. The drill demanded perfection and an all-out hustle from his players. It took an hour and a half, but they finally completed the drill, which was met with a massive cheer from the players and coaches.
"Our mental toughness has improved (from last year). We basically ran a half an hour just running up and down the court because we couldn't make our layups and last year the goal wasn’t as high," senior post Drake Bartos said. "The goal was only 60 last year and we couldn't even make that. We just hit 90 and we're only in the second week of practice."
"Everybody is buying in now," junior guard Blayze Becerra said. "Everybody comes to practice and is working hard. (We) actually, want to get better and last year the team wasn't like that."
With the football Bulldogs not making the Class 3A playoffs, it's given the basketball Bulldogs a head start on getting ready on the court as they enter their third week of practice. Wednesday was just the third day that the team was installing offensive and defensive schemes for the upcoming season.
"This is the third practice and they're starting to pick it up a little bit," Berry said. "Once they finally pick it up and they don't have to think where am I passing the ball and where I am going to dribble too, I think they'll be pretty good at it."
The Bulldogs had a game scheduled with Edna on Monday, Nov. 18 but it was canceled. Boling will still play Monday, but they will now take on the El Campo Ricebirds away at 1 p.m.
The Ricebirds will also be playing in their first game this season.
Wharton plans return to ‘runnin’
The Wharton Tigers are in the same situation that Boling is in, except that the football Tigers’ playoff run lasted one round.
Now coach Calvin King and some of the WHS athletes have hoops on their minds.
“We are excited to get going. Last year was definitely a big transition year since I was new, and the kids having to learn a new system,” King said. “I’ve already seen in this past week of practice big strides in the right direction as far as execution, and knowledge of our system.?
King said coaching football and a large number of his players playing both football and basketball, this season they had only about a week of practice.
James Jones, Joerell Davis, Roy Gentry, and Eric Johnson are all returning players from last year’s varsity team that are poised to have big seasons for Wharton.
“We should be a fast team this year, and our goal is to turn Wharton back into the ‘Runnin’ Tigers,” King said. “We didn’t seem to embrace that enough last season. It’s definitely a point of emphasis that we are putting on this years team.”
