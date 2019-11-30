According to the volleyball program at Wharton County Junior College, tryouts will be held on Monday, Dec. 9 for graduating seniors only.
So, if you played volleyball for Wharton, Boling or East Bernard high schools this past season and are 18 or older, you are qualified to tryout.
According to WCJC, if a female athlete is under 18, she will not be allowed to try out unless a parent or legal guardian has signed a waiver form.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. for registrations. Tryouts for all positions will begin at 6 p.m. inside the Gene Bahnsen Gym.
“We will test the following abilities: approach touch/block touch, height, fundamentals, and court awareness,” the WCJC volleyball program’s Facebook page explained.
WCJC asks that female athletes bring copy of a high school physical, signed waiver (online), personal volleyball equipment.
If you are unable to attend tryouts, but have interest, fill out the recruit profile located on the WCJC website at www.wcjc.edu under Athletics & Sports. You can also send video to Brianna Janecka/Head Volleyball Coach, Wharton County Junior College, 911 Boling Hwy. Wharton, 77488.
Phone: 979-532-6371, e-mail: janeckab@wcjc.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.