The Boling Lady Bulldogs (10-8) had a furious comeback attempt fall short against the Marlin Lady Bulldogs, losing 45-39 in their opening match at the Aggieland Invitational.
Boling outscored Marlin in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a slow first quarter, scoring five points.
Trailing 12 points to start the fourth, Boling pulled within six points a handful of times but they weren’t able to get the stops they needed to close the distances farther.
Sophomore Savannah Savage hit a three mid-fourth quarter to get Boling within 39-30. Marlin missed an open layup and Boling junior Madison Malone added a point on a free throw. The Marlins committed a turnover and Boling sophomore Kenna Gibson went coast-to-coast scoring a layup bringing them within 39-33.
The Marlins answered with their own layup to stretch the lead back to nine points. After a pair of turnovers by both teams, Savage connected on a short jumper to get back within six. However, the Marlins again answered with a layup.
Boling couldn’t get stops in the final two minutes, with the Marlins getting points right before they scored.
This is the final tournament of the season for the Lady Bulldogs. They will start district play against Hempstead at home on Jan 4.
AREA BASKETBALL
The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers will compete in the Victoria West Tourney.
The Boling Bulldogs will play the Ganado Indians on the road Wednesday. District play starts again against Hempstead at home on Jan 4.
The East Bernard Brahmas lost to the La Marque Cougars 47-29 on day one of the East Chambers Tourney. They will restart district play on Jan 4. against Van Vleck.
