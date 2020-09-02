After graduating a core of seniors last school year, the Boling Lady Bulldogs weren’t going to start the season on fire. Despite having a young team, the Lady Bulldogs are 4-4 on the season and coming off a win over the Class 4A Sweeny Lady Bulldogs.
With a young team, the 3A Lady Bulldogs could have used the consistent tournament play that they normally would have, had COVID-19 not been around. Boling would have played nearly 20 games at this point had tournaments not been canceled before the season due to the precautions that were associated with the pandemic.
“Not having all the game experience especially since we’re so young (has hurt),” Boling coach Ashleigh Burnside said before their game against Sweeny. “We’d be in tournament season right now so we’d be getting a lot of experience that we need. It’s been a struggle but they’re working hard so I can’t complain.”
Since scrimmages, the Lady Bulldogs have taken steps forward and are growing as a team.
“We’re working together more. In practices, we’re talking to each other more,” senior Zacoryia Montalvo said. “We’re learning to trust each other.”
“From the beginning of the year, it’s so much more different now, plus we have Allie (Floyd) back now,” senior Peyton Wostarek said. “(We’ve been) getting to know each other and where we are on the court and meshing together.”
They aren’t a finished product, but communication between the players on the court has improved. Passing has also been getting better. In her game with Sweeny, Montalvo had a team-high 20 digs.
District is right around the corner beginning next Tuesday, Sept. 8 with a home game against Hitchcock. With the one non-district game against Louise this Friday, Sept. 4 and a handful of practices left, the Lady Bulldogs are still trying to improve in all aspects of the game.
“It’s pretty much a brand new team and we’re trying to get them all to sync up together,” Burnside said.
