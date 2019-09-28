The Edna Cowboys literally needed every minute of their non-district game against the Boling Bulldogs to come out of Wharton County with a victory on Friday, Sept. 27.
By game’s end, Edna won, 17-13 at Bulldog Stadium and improved to 3-1 on the year, while an inspired Boling team fell to 1-3.
One of the most interesting stats was the time of possession as Edna controlled the ball 39 minutes and 6 seconds.
In high school, the game clock lasts 48 minutes.
Nevertheless, it was the BHS defense that gave the Cowboys fits at key moments. The Edna offensive line gave up two sacks, and the Cowboys had four fumble recoveries that affected their drives, nine penalties for 61 yards, and were intercepted once.
Edna had nine offensive drives, and scored twice and had a field goal.
The score at the half was only 7-0. The Edna TD came in the second quarter from a long 13-play drive with five minutes to play.
Offensively, Boling had its problems. Two of the four BHS first half drives ended as a result of a fumble and Edna got the ball back on downs late in the second quarter.
Boling’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter when it trailed 17-7.
Prior to that, the BHS score came on a special teams play when Deven Rogers blocked an Edna punt and Brandon Zapalac recovered it in the end zone for the TD. Kicker Nathan Rowland adds the extra point to trail by 10 points with 8:18 left to play in the game.
To the Bulldogs’ credit, they didn’t give up.
Later in the quarter, Boling made a momentum-changing fourth down stop.
When BHS got the ball back, the team went 55 yards in five plays and scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Gage Eastep. Rowland missed the PAT with 43 seconds left to play.
Edna managed to recover after an impressive onside kick attempt by Rowland.
Among the Boling stat leaders on defense were Blaise Hubenek with 10 tackles, followed by Rogers and Colby Chilek each with nine tackles, Marcus Doggins (8), and Gage Eastep (6). Doggins had an interception during Edna’s first offensive series.
Rogers and Chilek also had a quarterback sack each.
On offense, among the Bulldogs who led in rushing were Rogers (59 yards), Eastep (57 yards), and Hubenek (44 yards).
Rogers had one pass completion for 39 yards, which came on the touchdown play to Eastep.
BHS earned 178 yards of total offense and only four first downs. The team fared poorly on third down efficiency as it went 0-for-5.
Eastep also had two kick returns totaling 66 yards, one of the best ones coming in the first half for 51 yards.
Edna earned 269 offensive yards, 216 of those on the ground.
